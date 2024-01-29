New crafting station offering host of activities provides huge boost for Banbury residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beaty’s Crafting Station opened a week ago in a dedicated studio at the Hanwell Fields Community Centre. At the helm is Clair Pearman Jordan – also known as Beaty.

Beaty has drawn on her own considerable cache of skills, experience and craft supplies to offer people of all ages the chance to ‘give it a go’, with help or on their own, in a comfortable social atmosphere.

Among the creative activities on offer are painting, drawing, felting, knitting, crocheting, clay and Fimo, enamelling, macrame, resin sculpture and nail art.

Claire Pearman Jordan is pictured at her sewing machine in Beaty's Crafting Station

There is also Cricut Vinyl Cutting – transfering design from a computer image to garments, plates etc – Punch needlework, embroidery, glass and fabric painting, remodelling dolls and toys, up-cycling clothes, card making and paper craft.

There is also a sewing maching for use by participants.

"It’s not like a lesson; I don’t tell people what to do – people choose what they want to do. But if they want to have some instruction, that’s fine. These are all crafts I have tried myself,” said Beaty.

"People can just come in and try something. At the moment we have sessions from 11.30am – 1.30pm on Wednesdays and Fridays but we’re going to be doing evenings soon. These will be a bit more guided and less of a free-for-all. These will be single-subject sessions where people can enjoy learning with me.

"I have also been speaking to other craftspeople who may come in to do special sessions.”

The studio – formerly some community centre meeting rooms that have been combined into a giant craft space – is shared with the Baby Bank. The sessions cost £3 per hour or £6 a session, to include the cost of materials, and coffees and teas are available.

"I think this is going to do really well,” Beaty said. ”I think there is a lot of people who are looking for things to do. The young don’t drink as much these days and like getting together for things like board games etc so I don’t think it’s going to just be older people. Hopefully people will come and find a hobby they love over a cuppa and a chat.

“I’m hoping it will become a place to help ease mental health and stress issues in this crazy modern world… without the need to admit you're struggling with your mental health.”

Beaty hopes to extend sessions into evenings and organise socials and party events in the near future.

Beaty’s Crafting Station works under the non-profit organisation, Creative CommUnity Solutions and organisers plan to offer consultation sessions in the future.

The studio is in the Courtyard at Hanwell Fields Community Centre. In the summer Beaty hopes sessions will be possible outside in the sunshine.