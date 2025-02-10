New children's education hub opens in Banbury's Castle Quay shopping centre

A new education centre aimed at providing study programmes for children in maths and English has opened inside Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre.

The newly opened Kumon education centre offers personal tutorship to early learners from Wednesday to Saturday.

Founded by Japanese teacher Toru Kumon, the Kumon centres are designed to tailor specific instructions and lessons for individual students.

The centre will also partner with local schools and businesses to provide scholarships and work placements for its students.

Louise, at Kumon, said: “We’re excited to bring Kumon to Castle Quay and to offer local families even greater access to our maths and English study programmes.

“We look forward to welcoming students of all ages and abilities to our new location and supporting their academic journeys.”

Castle Quay’s centre director, Oliver Wren, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Kumon.

“Their dedication to empowering children through education aligns with our goal of offering meaningful and accessible services to the Banbury community.”

For more information about Kumon, visit: https://castlequay.co.uk/shopping/kumon/