New chapter for Edith Moorhouse School following donation from Morrisons Foundation

Pride of Edith Moorhouse School (POEMS), the PTA of the primary school in Carterton, were delighted to receive a donation of £1,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has gone towards expanding the school’s library.

Claire Sinclaire, Headteacher Edith Moorhouse Primary School, said: “The Pride of Edith Moorhouse School (PoEMS) work tirelessly through the year fundraising to help the children benefit from new resources and experiences.

“ In more recent months, the school has been aiming to create a library for the children to come together, share stories and enhance their love for reading. Camilla (one of the wonderful PoEMS team members) initially contacted Morrisons to see if they may be able to help support the dream of having a designated whole school reading area come to life.

“Carterton's very own Community Champion at Morrisons made it his mission to support the project both financially but also with a passion for making reading a priority.”

Camilla Dixey, POEMS Co-Chair, added: “We are so pleased that the Morrisons Foundation were able to donate such a generous sum towards our school library. PoEMS (our PTA) along with Edith Moorhouse were so keen to get this project off the ground so we could give the children a space for reading, quiet work and reflection time, so for our grant to be approved we were so delighted.

“It's such a big project to undertake and everyone has worked so hard to help raise the funds needed so with this donation from the Foundation and the support of Dan, we were another step closer to making it happen.”

Dan Lynch, Community Champion at the Morrisons Carterton supermarket presented the donation to POEMS said: ““I was extremely happy to see that the Morrisons Foundation had given a grant to POEMS to help build their new library. In school I loved my library so I’m very happy to help such an important project for our local community.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.