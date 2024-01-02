New CEO 'looking forward' to taking on role as head of trust for four Banbury schools

A nationwide multi-academy trust that operates four primary schools in Banbury has appointed a new chief executive officer.

New CEO Julian Drinkall has made a pledge to visit all 42 schools under his watch during his first term in his new role at GLF Schools.

He has replaced the founding CEO of GLF Schools, Jon Chaloner, who stepped down last month after 11 years of leading the organisation.

The GLF Schools Trust manages Longford Park Primary School, Cherry Fields Primary School, William Morris Primary School and Hardwick Primary School in Banbury.

Julian said: “I intend to visit all our schools in my first full term.

“Context is everything in schools, and, as with our children, each and every one of them has different needs at different moments in time.

“It is that context and that ambition that I want to learn about, and I am looking forward to getting to know as many of our staff as possible, as well as our students, parents and carers, schools, and communities, and hearing about the incredible work that everyone is engaged in and committed to.

“I’m looking forward to establishing new dreams and possibilities for our trust, and I'm committed to finding innovative and supportive ways to make that happen for all our children and young people.”