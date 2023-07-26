News you can trust since 1838
Mr Colling Retires as Headteacher at Magdalen College School Brackley after 17 years

Ian Colling, headteacher at Magdalen College School, Brackley, will be succeeded by Tom Hollis, the current Deputy Head Academic, from September.
By Mandy ReynoldsContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 13:10 BST

As the third headteacher the school has had since it became a comprehensive 50 years ago, Mr Colling leaves behind an indelible legacy and a new chapter begins for the school, marking a significant transition in its history.

Mr Colling said: “I can clearly remember the time when I first came to Magdalen and the welcome I received from Elaine Wotherspoon at that time. I was lucky enough to work alongside her in my first year as one of her deputies before being appointed as Headteacher.

"When looking back in old newspaper clippings I found this photograph and so it was the perfect opportunity to recreate it as I hand over the Headship to Mr Hollis. I wish the school very best wishes for the future."

Headteacher Ian Colling is pictured with new head Tom Hollis and pupils from the schoolHeadteacher Ian Colling is pictured with new head Tom Hollis and pupils from the school
On his appointment, Mr Hollis said: “I’m delighted to take on this opportunity to continue working with the fantastic students, staff and parents of Magdalen College School. At the heart of our school is the importance of education for all and care for each other.

"We know that our work here sets young people up for productive and happy lives. It’s a real privilege to help them create memories that will inspire, enthuse and sustain them."