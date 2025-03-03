Most children in Oxfordshire are offered their first choice of secondary school for September

Most children have been given their first choice of secondary school for September, Oxfordshire education bosses say this week.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Almost nine out of 10 Oxfordshire children applying for secondary school places across the county have been offered a place at their first choice school for September,” Oxfordshire County Council said in a statement today (Monday).

In total 87.4 per cent of pupils have received a first preference offer in Oxfordshire and 96.5 per cent were offered a preferred school. This year’s national figures will be published later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor John Howson, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Education and Young People’s Services, said: “We aim to give all children the best start in life and educational and learning opportunities are fundamental to this.

Most children in Oxfordshire have been offered their first choice of secondary school for September. Library picture by Getty

“It’s a big step moving from primary to secondary school, often from a small school to a very much larger setting. So, I’m delighted that we have been able to offer the vast majority of applicants their first choice of school.”

Some families are not offered their first preference where applications for particular schools exceed available spaces.

Families wishing to challenge the outcome of their application can appeal by March 31, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children's names can also be added to waiting lists in case places become available at schools they are interested in between now and September. Waiting lists start on May 23.

Anyone who has yet to apply for a secondary school place for their child for September 2025 should email the council on [email protected] or by phoning 01865 519800 (option 2).