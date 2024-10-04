More than 500 school children set to complete 13.1-mile challenge at Oxford Half
The event, taking place on 13 October, sold out in record time this year, with over 13,000 runners ready to take to the streets. Among them are a mix of an elite field, experienced, and first-time runners, but it won’t just be the ‘grown-ups’ crossing the finish line.
The Oxford Schools’ Challenge sees children get active in the weeks leading up to the event, completing incremental runs up to a 12-mile target. They will then run the final 1.1 miles together at the Oxford Half to complete their own half marathon, crossing the same start line as the adult runners.
Over 500 children are expected to take part from 15 local schools from across Oxfordshire in the challenge, which aims to inspire young people to be active by experiencing the benefits of mass participation running events.
The challenge is completely free to enter with all participants receiving a medal and t-shirt to mark their achievement.
Ian Allerton, Operations Director at Motiv Sports, said: “The Oxford Half Schools’ Challenge is something we are really proud of and is now one of standout features of the Oxford Half. We’re delighted with how many schools have signed up again and it should be another brilliant part of the day.
“We all know how important it is to be active, and we hope that giving these children access to be part of an event this big, crossing the same finish line as the adults, can be a powerful moment for them. Thanks as always to all the teachers who make this challenge possible.”
Any schools interested in taking part in 2025’s event can find out more by emailing: [email protected]
The Oxford Half is completely sold out, but entries for 2025 will open on the day of the event. To find out more, visit: www.oxfordhalf.com/
