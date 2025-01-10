Make a difference to a child's life-chances: Volunteer with Schoolreaders today
Currently, one in four children are leaving primary school each year unable to read to the expected standard. This means that they cannot fully access their secondary education, which will have life-long consequences. By placing reading volunteers into primary schools, children can be encouraged to develop a love or reading and increase their opportunities in later life.
Schoolreaders matches volunteers with local schools based on their location and availability. The commitment is just one hour a week during term time for an academic year, making it an ideal opportunity for retirees, those who work part-time or flexibly. No qualifications are required, applications are open to anyone with a good grasp of English, and a little time to spare.
It is wonderfully rewarding to see what a positive difference a little of your time can make. "It has been a joy to volunteer in the school and listen, encourage and support the children with reading" says a current volunteer.
Find out more and apply to become a volunteer at www.schoolreaders.org/volunteer