Make a difference to a child's life-chances: Volunteer with Schoolreaders today

One on one reading support can develop confidence and a love of reading in children.

Imagine the joy of helping a child unlock the doors to a world of reading. We need more volunteers, like you, to support children's literacy in Banbury. Schoolreaders, a national charity is seeking volunteers to provide vital reading suppport to primary school children who need it the most.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, one in four children are leaving primary school each year unable to read to the expected standard. This means that they cannot fully access their secondary education, which will have life-long consequences. By placing reading volunteers into primary schools, children can be encouraged to develop a love or reading and increase their opportunities in later life.

Schoolreaders matches volunteers with local schools based on their location and availability. The commitment is just one hour a week during term time for an academic year, making it an ideal opportunity for retirees, those who work part-time or flexibly. No qualifications are required, applications are open to anyone with a good grasp of English, and a little time to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is wonderfully rewarding to see what a positive difference a little of your time can make. "It has been a joy to volunteer in the school and listen, encourage and support the children with reading" says a current volunteer.

Find out more and apply to become a volunteer at www.schoolreaders.org/volunteer