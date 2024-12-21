Love-All at Christmas for Didcot pupils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Christmas came early at Manor Primary School in Didcot, thanks to a former Wimbledon tennis star.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every child at the school, which is part of the GLF Schools Multi-Academy Trust, was presented with a tennis racket by the Tim Henman Foundation – the charity established by the British tennis legend in 2000 to promote health and wellbeing in young people through the sport.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Tim Henman Foundation, every pupil was presented with their very own tennis racket, opening the door to new opportunities and a lifelong love of sport,” said Headteacher Nicola Roberts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to giving free equipment to the school’s budding tennis players, the Foundation has been providing lessons for the children each week. Taught by fully qualified instructors, the sessions are designed to improve confidence and physical fitness, as well as teach valuable life skills, such as teamwork and perseverance.

In addition to giving free equipment to Manor Primary's budding tennis players, the Foundation has been providing lessons for the children each week.

Mr Henman also visited the school himself in November 2022 where he ran a tennis workshop to put the children through their sporting paces. During his visit, he spent time with each class in turn, handing out tennis balls, t-shirts, and sweat bands, as well as taking part in a question-and-answer session with Year 6 pupils.

Besides Manor Primary, the organisation has worked with fellow GLF school Chestnut Park Primary in Croydon, whose pupils also received coaching from Mr Henman and his team.

“This initiative is transformative,” continued Mrs Roberts. “Tennis is often seen as a sport that requires significant resources, but, thanks to the Tim Henman Foundation, every single one of our pupils now has the opportunity to play, learn, and grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to integrate tennis into our school curriculum, and excited to see the positive impact it will have on our children.”

Tim Henman also visited the school himself in November 2022 where he ran a tennis workshop to put the children through their sporting paces.

From 2023 to 2024, the Foundation ran 55 education and sports programmes in association with 87 different partners, reaching over 5,000 children and young people.

These gifts followed Christmas Jumper Day at Manor Primary, where the staff and children dressed in festive knitwear to raise more than £113 for Save the Children.

“With rackets in hand, and a renewed sense of excitement, the pupils at Manor Primary are set to make 2025 a year to remember, both on and off the court,” added Mrs Robert. “And with the support of the Tim Henman Foundation, it’s clear that the benefits of this initiative will extend far beyond the tennis court, shaping brighter futures for every child involved.”