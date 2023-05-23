News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Local primary school pupils create fantastic sculpture of Banbury’s sun emblem

Primary school pupils from Banbury have created a giant sculpture of the town’s sun emblem for a display.
By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:31 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 09:31 BST

The year 5 pupils from Orchard Fields Community School worked alongside local artist Abigail Boisot to create the giant sun sculpture.

The creation will be displayed alongside 400 sculptures from professional artists and schoolchildren at the Kingham Lodge gardens.

Inspired by the town’s emblem and history, the pupils crafted the giant sculpture from recycled materials such as cereal packets, bottles, and bottle tops.

Most Popular
The Orchard Fields pupils with their giant sculpture.The Orchard Fields pupils with their giant sculpture.
The Orchard Fields pupils with their giant sculpture.

Year 5 pupil Nicholas Strachan said: "I felt really excited to see our sculpture in a popular place where everyone can enjoy it!".

The sculpture will be on display until Monday, May 29, and visitors to the gardens can book a free ticket online to view the display.

Pupil Nicole Kowalczyk said: "It was a lot of hard work to make, but it was really fun at the same time. When we went to see the sculpture, I was jumping around because I was so happy! I told everyone there that it was ours because I'm just so proud."

To book a ticket to the sculpture display or for more information, visit https://www.sculptureatkinghamlodge.com/

The sculpture will be on display until Monday May 29 at the Kingham Lodge Gardens.The sculpture will be on display until Monday May 29 at the Kingham Lodge Gardens.
The sculpture will be on display until Monday May 29 at the Kingham Lodge Gardens.
Related topics:BanburyKingham Lodge