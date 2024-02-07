Local housebuilder offers a number of apprenticeships for Banbury students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Redrow South Midland’s apprenticeship scheme will see successful candidates work at popular developments across the region, including Bloxham Vale in Banbury. Applications to the scheme open on 26 February.

The apprenticeships, which have been announced ahead of National Apprenticeship Week, will allow students with a passion for construction to build their vocational skills and will focus on different aspects of house building, including bricklaying and carpentry.

The intake follows the success of Redrow South Midland’s ongoing apprenticeship scheme, which has been running since 2019. The scheme gives students in the local area an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and build a career in housebuilding.

Among the cohort this year is 20-year-old, Akbor Zaman, who is working towards completing a bricklaying apprenticeship at Redrow South Midland’s popular Haddenham development, The Maltings.

Commenting on what inspired him to first apply for the apprenticeship, Akbor said: “I started my college journey studying accounting and finance, but I knew straight away that I didn’t have a passion for it and wanted to do something more hands-on. Once I began learning about bricklaying, I fell in love with the craft and haven’t looked back since.

“Starting my apprenticeship with Redrow, a huge name in the industry, is a massive achievement in my career so far. Each morning, I look forward to going to the site and seeing the progress being made – it’s incredibly fulfilling seeing the plans come together and knowing that I’m playing an integral role in building a brand-new thriving community.

“It’s been great to gain hands-on experience at the NHBC Bricklaying Hub in Tamworth to gain valuable skills ready to take onto site.

“Although bricklaying is a challenging craft, the Redrow team has created an incredibly inclusive and supportive work environment, making the learning process so much easier. My short-term goal is to continue growing with Redrow and to gain as much knowledge and industry experience as possible, learning from those who have a passion for their craft.

“Having seen what a Redrow site manager role entrails, I would love to pursue a career in this role or as a project manager. The apprenticeship scheme has definitely inspired my career path and I’m very grateful to the opportunities and insight given to me by Redrow. I’m excited to see what lies ahead.”

Andrew Newman, head of sales at Redrow South Midlands, added: “As part of our commitment to shaping the futures of the next generation of housebuilders, we have ensured that a number of opportunities are available across Banbury for any school leavers aspiring to become an apprentice in the construction sector.

“Our goal is to provide ambitious learners with the opportunity to expand their industry knowledge and gain hands-on experience, equipping them with the resources they need to achieve a career in their chosen field.

“We are proud of how many of our apprentices choose to stay with Redrow once they have successfully completed the scheme and who are now experts in their field. For any school leavers considering an apprenticeship and keen to become an expert in the industry, I would encourage them to apply for our programme.”