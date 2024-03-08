Local Charity ARCh makes World Book Day Appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every year schools across the UK mark World Book Day with a variety of events.

Jane Rendle. Joint CEO of ARCh says “World Book Day is always a cause for celebration in our schools but we know that there are lots of children who have not yet found enjoyment in reading; many do not have books of their own or access libraries. Sometimes there is no reading going on at home.

We want every child to develop a love of reading which will enhance their lives at school and beyond so we are calling on communities to help.

ARCh volunteer session

We would like to hear from those who could spare a little time each week to volunteer in a primary school near their home or workplace, providing one-to-one “happy reading half hours” with selected children.

We are also appealing to local employers who could allow some of their staff to volunteer with ARCh.”