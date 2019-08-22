Live: Banburyshire GCSE results

Today is the day thousands of students across the UK receive their GCSE results. The BG brings you all the latest stats and reaction throughout the day.

The results are in

Chenderit School, Middleton Cheney:

Students at Chenderit School are celebrating outstanding grades in today’s GCSE results.

Statistically 75 per cent of students achieved a standard pass (9-4) in English and maths, with 87 per cent achieving a standard pass in English, 77 per cent achieving a standard pass in maths and 78 per cent achieving a standard pass in two sciences.

Headteacher Jane Cartwright, said: “I am delighted for our students. They applied themselves so well as they prepared for their GCSEs and they have been rewarded with brilliant results.

Chenderit students Ursula White and Louise Beesley

"It is also pleasing to know that our students have secured the grades needed to be able to go on to their destinations of choice, with the majority of our students opting to stay at our thriving sixth form.

"I would like to commend our staff for all they have contributed and our parents for their unwavering support but most of all I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to all Y11 students and wish them the very best of luck for the future.”



Outstanding individual performances include. Tom Reid who achieved nine grade 9s; Caitlin Donohoe and Michael Vere both achieved seven grade 9s.

Michael said: “My results are surprisingly good.”

Other standout student who achieved six or more of the highest grades (grades 9, 8 or 7, equivalent to A grades or above on the old specifications), include: Louise Beesley,

Lewis Blake, Harry Brain, Molly Budd, Maisie Clark, Joel Corbishley, Bethy Dascalescu, Alexander Hay, Ielena Heraud, Celeste Herriotts, Rachel McLean, James Meacham, Megan Oberholzer, Sara Saeed, Chloe Shirley, Harriet Sleem and Ursula White.

Chenderit student Michael Vere

Ursula said: "In every subject I did better than I thought. I did a lot of work for drama and it paid off.”

Magdalen College School, Brackley:

Head teacher Ian Colling has released a statement, he says: "“We have another excellent set of results this year and are very proud of our students’ achievements. We are especially pleased that so many pupils were awarded one or more grade 9s, which shows an exceptional level of achievement.

"Others have also achieved extremely well based on their hard work and commitment, which will give them access to the next stage in their education or training.

Chenderit students celebrate

"Well done to all and thank you to parents and staff who have worked hard to enable pupils to make such excellent progress.

He added: "We are now working hard to ensure that everyone is enrolled on the correct courses for the next academic year."

Warriner School, Bloxham:

The Warriner is reporting a continued improvement of their GCSE results.

Headteacher Dr Annabel Kay said: ‘I would like to congratulate all of our students on these results. To have increased our performance again is an incredible achievement.

"Once again the dedication and hard work of our staff and students has paid off in the form of a superb set of grades with some amazing individual performances.

She added: "I am so proud of students, staff and parents as this has been a team effort all round."

Chenderit student Maisie Clark

Standout performers included; Charlotte Aitken who earned one grade 9, six grade 8 and two grade 7s; Joseph Clack who received four grade 9, one A*, one A and two grade 8s; Alex Dongo Munoz with six grade 9, one A*, one A and two grade 8s; Claire Forster earned four grade 9, four grade 8 and two grade 7s; Charlie Gaskin got six grade 9, two grade 8, one A and one grade 7; Hannah Pelzer-Smith received four grade 9, four grade 8 and one grade 7 and Samyuktha Rees-Jones who earned three grade 9 and six grade 8 examination results.