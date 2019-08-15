LIVE: Banburyshire A Level results and reaction

Thousands of Banbury area students are receiving their A Level results today and we will bring you all the latest news and reaction as it happens.

Keep refreshing the page to get the latest update:

Some students will be jumping for joy today

North Oxfordshire Academy, Banbury:

Students at North Oxfordshire Academy are celebrating after receiving some strong A Level results, securing a number of excellent university places.

Across the Sixth Form results improved across the board, with 34 per cent of entries achieving A* to B grades and 71 per cent achieving A* to C.

The academy’s overall pass rate was 99 per cent.

Standout performers included:

Jamie Berry achieved A, A, B in Economics, Maths and Physics, as well as a Distinction* in BTEC Engineering, and will go on to study Economic Studies and Global Sustainable Development at the University of Warwick;

Alex Wilton achieved A* ,A, A in Maths, Further Maths and Physics and will go on to study Maths and Physics at the University of Warwick;

Lauren Lindsay achieved A, A, B in Biology, Psychology and Chemistry and will go on to study Neuroscience at the University of Nottingham.

Alex Wilton said: “I’m so pleased with my A* Maths result – I had a brilliant teacher.”

Sara Billins, principal of North Oxfordshire Academy, said: “Congratulations to all of our students on another strong set of A Level results this year. What is particularly pleasing to see is so many of them have gained places at their first choice universities and will now go on to study at top Russell Group institutions.

She added: “The success of our students is testament to the dedication and hard work they have put into their studies throughout their time in the Sixth Form, as well as the support and guidance given by our excellent staff team.

"We wish them all the best of luck for the future, as they take their next steps towards university, go into further training or enter the workplace.”

The Warriner School, Bloxham:

Students, parents and staff are celebrating yet another excellent set of results from The Warriner Sixth Form with students achieving more of the very top grades than ever before.

This represents year on year increases with a larger cohort of students.

All of the school's Oxbridge and medic applicants were accepted and other students will be studying courses ranging from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, Cognitive Neuro Science,

Philosophy, Psychology, Geography, History and Maths at universities including Warwick, Oxford, Liverpool, Manchester, and Birmingham.

Headteacher Annabel Kay said: “I am delighted with the performance of our students. I am so proud of the contribution they have made to our school, and the hard work they have put in to their academic studies – it has paid off. I must thank the sixth form staff who have given so freely of their time and expertise to support our students”

Statistically 20 per cent of all grades achieved are the very top A* and A grades and 46 per cent of all grades are A*,A or B.

Some notable results include:

• Ollie Bennett A*, A*, A, A

• Esme Davison A, A, A

• Elliot Dyson A*, A, A

• Max Komodikis A, A, A

• Felix Noble A*, A , A

• Katie Pocock A*, A, A

• Wiliam Wealsby A*, A*, A, B

• Anna Wild A*, A*, A

The overall breadown of results is as follows: A*-A 20 per cent, A*-B 46 per cent and A*-E 98 per cent.

Magdalen College School, Brackley:

No statistical breakdown has been released but head teacher, Ian Colling, said: “We are, again, proud of our students’ achievements. A lot of hard work has paid off and they have risen to the challenges of the demands of the new exam specifications.

"Even though the exam boards have continued to raise the bar, the percentage of pupils getting top grades at Magdalen have risen to the highest they have been for a number of years.

He added: "Well done to everyone involved, and thanks are due to parents for their support and to the staff for their hard work."