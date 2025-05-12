Aerial Photo of Kingham Hill. Photo: Ollie Tigwell.

Kingham Hill School will be joining the Dean Close Foundation in July.

The independent school near Chipping Norton educates 325 pupils aged 11 -18 in a 105-acre campus in the Cotswolds.

Pete Last, head of Kingham Hill School, said: “In joining such a dynamic and forward-thinking family of schools, this will provide exciting further opportunities for our pupils and staff, from academic synergies and co-curricular collaborations to expansion of our careers and futures network.”

Kathryn Carden, chairman of the board of trustees at the Dean Close Foundation, said: “This partnership will enhance the education and holistic development of pupils in our care and will add to the financial strength, stability and security of both Kingham Hill and the Dean Close Foundation.”

Warden of the Dean Close Foundation, Emma Taylor, said: "Our shared values and educational philosophy make this a very natural partnership that will bring even greater breadth and quality of opportunity for pupils and staff.”