Kingham Hill School celebrates GCSE results

Pupils collecting their GCSE results at Kingham Hill School in the Cotswolds.

It was another day of celebration at Dean Close Kingham Hill, after a phenomenal set of A Level results, as they share in the GCSE success of their Year 11 pupils. 31% of results were at the highest Grades 9-7 with 55% at Grades 9-6.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head, Pete Last said: “I am enormously proud of our Year 11 pupils who have worked extremely hard over the last two years. We celebrate not only their achievements as a year group, but also the individual stories of remarkable progress made - a true testament to the transformative power of a Kingham Hill education. Many of our pupils have exceeded their own expectations, achieving results that reflect both their hard work and the high aspirations we nurture here.

"This is also a moment to recognise the unwavering dedication of our teaching staff. Their encouragement, guidance, and belief in our young people have been instrumental in helping them grow in confidence and aim high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I look forward to welcoming many of our pupils back to The Hill as they begin their A Level, BTEC, and CTEC courses in our Sixth Form this September. With the launch of our newly refurbished Sixth Form Centre, and as we embrace our future as part of the Dean Close Foundation, this is a truly exciting time to be part of the Kingham Hill community.

"I am excited to share in our pupils’ continued success in the years ahead."