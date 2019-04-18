Kineton Primary School pupils make their own moving toys with help from RAF

More than 30 children from Kineton Primary School built their own moving toys with help from RAF technicians as part of a ten-week programme to bring more art into schools.

The pupils also worked with staff from Compton Verney Art Gallery to create moving toys which the children designed and built themselves.

Three of the Kineton Primary School pupils with their toys. Photo: Michael Robertson-Smith

The children took the inspiration for the toy building workshops from the gallery's Created in Conflict exhibition looking at the items created by wounded soldiers as part of their rehabilitation and recovery process.

Giraffes, bears, cats, rabbits and even a shark eating a fish were created in wood or textiles with RAF technicians helping the children make their designs come to life.

It is part of a pilot project with Arts Connect, which has just opened its funding applications for more schools in the West Midlands to apply for money to pay for art to be put into classroom activities.

A moving shark. Photo: Michael Robertson-Smith