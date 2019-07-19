Kineton High School wins business challenge

A CV fayre designed to help former offenders back into the workplace and to reduce reoffending rates has won the LionHeart Challenge.

Pupils from Kineton High School were asked to produce the best business idea to support the most vulnerable in the community.

Eight Year Nine groups competed against each other in the national enterprise programme, which involves school students doing a one-day business challenge based on a theme.

Winners were also awarded for their work on marketing, finance, teamwork, concept, community group, and overall champion.

An outstanding pupil award was given to Lewis Mack, who was also team leader of the overall champion team, for his management skills and flexibility.

LionHeart business coaches and senior business managers from sponsors Valpak guided the pupils.

Steve Gough, CEO of Valpak, and one of the judging panel, said the teamwork and level of creativity shown by the pupils was outstanding. He added: “At the start of the day, the judging panel including myself were briefed by the Lionheart team on the task for the day and the judging process. The task to be undertaken by the students looked very challenging indeed and we were all curious to see how they would be able to meet the challenge in the given time period.

“We were all extremely impressed with the quality of the work the students produced as well observing how they all worked together in teams. The students presented their ideas to the judging panel and the other students in a confident and professional manner. The day has left a lasting impression on us in terms of the projects selected and the determination shown to complete the task. We hope that day has given the students an insight into the business world and how projects are conceived, financed and marketed.”

Students at Kineton said: “Building an idea for a business requires a lot of planning and brainstorming, and so having the helpers from the sponsor there, who were extremely friendly and open to helping us all day with the challenge was brilliant.”