Kineton High School A Level results 2024
Ms Bridge noted, “I am over the moon that all students have been able to access their next destination of choice. I’d like to pass on thanks to all the staff who taught the cohort and extend our gratitude to parents for their continued support.’
Mr Bonfield, Head of Sixth form said ‘It’s been a genuine pleasure working with this year group. We are particularly pleased with our EPQ results as we have seen a significant increase in entries this year, with 64% of all grades in this qualification being A*-B’We are very proud of the positive attitude and determination shown by our students. Many congratulations to the following, who achieved exceptional results and made incredible progress:Ed Rogers – A*, A, A and an A* in EPQDanielle Hopper – A*, A, B and an A* in EPQJack Keogh-Bywater – A, A, A and an A in EPQTarrin Clarke-Dennett – A, A, A, BKiya Humphries – A, A, B and an A in EPQFreddie Whitton – A, A, B, BGrace Langridge – A, A, C and a B in EPQEve Palmer – A, B, C and an A in EPQ
