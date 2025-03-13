Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

Blessed George Napier’s students are performing in a school production. Could this be your child or would you be interested in seeing Joseph And His Amazing Technicolour DreamCoat? Anyone is welcome here at BGN to come and see our new wonderful production, for a much cheaper price than Broadway.

Don’t know what t’s about? Well, Joseph is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers and ends up imprisoned by an Egyptian noble. While imprisoned he discovers he can interpret dreams and eventually becomes the Pharaoh's right hand man as he helps end Egypt's famine.

Sounds interesting right? Please click here in order to find out more!