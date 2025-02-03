Is our education system working for everyone? Chipping Norton psychotherapist explores alternatives in new documentary

A psychotherapist from Chipping will be exploring alternative education methods for a new documentary film project.

In the film, Clare Bay hopes to explore what an ideal education looks like and how that can be moulded to suit all children.

Clare has long been fascinated with improving the education system and based her dissertation at university on the subject 20 years ago.

Earlier this year Clare founded the Learning Hub for home-educated children at Fairytale Farm which is run by teacher Natalie Rushton.

The Learning Hub is an educational environment that has been designed to suit children who find it easier to learn outdoors and in a more sensory and creative way.

Speaking about the education system in the UK, Clare said: “My mind boggles as to how it has still not changed when the issue is now in our face with red flags glaring!

“To be asked to sit still in a room full of people and learn in a linear traditional style is just not accessible or helpful for lots of the population and never has been.”

Clare says she has seen an increase in families looking for alternative education for their children following Covid.

She said: “More and more young people and their families are choosing not to attend mainstream school or are being forced not to be in mainstream school due to mental health conditions, anxiety or SEN needs that schools are unable to meet.”

She hopes the new documentary film about ‘Education Choices and Alternatives to the Mainstream’ will be able to discover education methods that are better suited for children.

Clare said: “The new documentary film explores what makes up the ideal education. Does this look different for everyone? Is there a way to make one size fit all?”

The filming for the documentary will begin later this year with the Newby family, who moved from Chipping Norton to raise their children on a remote homestead in Portugal.

They are now deciding where to educate their children and will share their insights.

Clare also hopes to visit schools in Uganda to see how the education system works there compared to the UK.

Anyone wishing to get involved in the documentary project should contact Clare at:https://www.clarebaytherapy.com/

For more information about the Fairytale Farm’s Learning Hub, visit: https://www.fairytalefarm.co.uk/events/learning-hub/