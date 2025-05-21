International rugby stars visit Oxford to inspire the next generation ahead of Women’s World Cup

Wychwood School, Oxford, hosted its largest T1 Touch Rugby tournament to date, in collaboration with ChildFund Rugby, to raise funds in support of the Pass It Back initiative.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rugby festival took place at the Oxford Harlequins RFC ground and saw more than 400 pupils from local primary, preparatory, and secondary schools take part, 95% of which came from local state schools.

The event marked a major step towards the school’s fundraising goal of £25,000, which it aims to reach by the Women’s Rugby World Cup final on 27 September 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participating schools included Wychwood School, Cutteslowe Primary, Oxford High School, St Andrews C of E Headington, William Fletcher Primary, Bartholomew School, Wolvercote Primary, The Swan School, The Unicorn School, and Horspath C of E Primary.

Wychwood School, Rugby Festival.

The tournament also attracted the support of World Rugby, championed the growth of the women’s game and celebrated England’s successful bid to host the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025.

ChildFund Rugby ambassadors Shaunagh Brown and Abbie Brown, both trailblazers in women’s sport, attended the event to show their support and inspire the next generation of players.

Together, they have represented England at the highest level, with Shaunagh earning 30 caps in the 15s game and Abbie leading in the GB and England Rugby Sevens set-up with more than 40 international appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Evans, Head of Wychwood School, said: "We are proud to support this campaign and champion the growth of female sport. At Wychwood, we believe sport is a powerful tool for social change and we are committed to creating opportunities for all.

Wychwood School, Rugby Festival.

“We’re honoured to partner with ChildFund Rugby and support their Play for Impact series, which uses rugby-based games to teach life skills, promote education and health, and empower young people through inclusive, community-driven sport."

Fran Centamore, Director of Sport at Wychwood, added: "It’s fantastic to see our pupils participating in such an important event and being part of the wider movement to grow women’s rugby. We are proud to play our part in inspiring the next generation of female athletes and ensuring they have the support and opportunities to succeed."

The event marked a significant milestone in Wychwood School’s commitment to developing the game and increasing opportunities for women’s rugby in Oxfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven-a-side rugby and touch rugby have become core elements of the school’s PE curriculum, with both girls and boys participating.

Abbie Brown (far left) and Shaunagh Brown (far right)

As part of its strong dedication to sports education for girls and boys, Wychwood School is also launching the JMFA Football Academy later this year, with professional footballer and former Oxford United player Josh McEachran, offering opportunities for youngsters to combine elite-level training with education.

Established in 1897, Wychwood School, Oxford, is an independent day and boarding school for boys and girls aged 11 to 18. Touch rugby is a no-contact version of rugby union, where players focus on skill, speed, and teamwork without physical tackles.