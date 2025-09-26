Inspirational Banbury teacher shortlisted for Lifetime Achievement Award

An inspirational art teacher near Banbury has been shortlisted for a national award.

Sheila Craske, head of art at Tudor Hall School, has reached the top five for the Tatler Schools Lifetime Achievement Award 2026.

The school said it is delighted for Sheila, who has been a member of the Tudor community for 38 years.

Votes from the public are gathered to create the shortlist, which the school says "is a testament to the impact Sheila has had - and continues to have - on generations of Tudorians and her fellow staff".

Tudor School added: "She has steadfastly shared her expertise and instilled passion in our pupils, inspiring many to exceed their own expectations, even among those who do not see themselves as natural-born artists.

"Sheila supports every individual in their artistic endeavours, allowing each girl to always give something a try and to learn through taking artistic risks. The standard of art at Tudor, across a huge variety of media and specialisms, is exceptional, and is reflected in the girls’ outstanding results year after year.

They added: "More than 100 Old Tudorians have become professional artists and designers in recent decades, an astonishing figure for a school of Tudor's size.

"Many of these still regularly engage with the school and their passion for the subject is clear in the numbers who are keen to return to the school to give careers talks and share their experiences."

One of those is Emily Rogers, a classically trained portrait painter who also featured in Sky’s Portrait Artist of the Year in 2023.

“Thank you Mrs Craske for always making the art studio at school the most fun place to be; for your constant support and incredible teaching. That subsequently changed my life forever,” she said.

Flora de Winton, renowned portrait and wildlife artist whose work appears in the National Archives, said, “Through her dedicated teaching and enthusiasm I discovered that I could in fact paint and draw. Her belief in me built my confidence and she encouraged me to pursue my art after Tudor. It is thanks to her that I have enjoyed a career of over 25 years.” Sheila will attend the awards event in London later this month to find out who will win the overall prize.