In pictures: Treasured photos of schoolchildren's first year in the Banbury area

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Nov 2024, 09:32 GMT
It's an exciting time in any young person’s life, going to primary school for the very first time.

We asked our local primary schools for photos of the first year classes and we were delighted to be able to print them in the paper recently.

Here they are for our online audience.

Cropredy Primary School

Cropredy Primary School Photo: Submitted photo

Hornton Primary School

Hornton Primary School Photo: Submitted photo

Bishop Carpenter Primary School

Bishop Carpenter Primary School Photo: Submitted photo

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Photo: Submitted photo

