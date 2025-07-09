School leavers 2025placeholder image
In pictures: Photos of the 2025 primary school leavers in Banbury

By Phil Hibble
Published 9th Jul 2025, 15:23 BST
It’s a big moment in any young person’s life - the move up from primary school to secondary school.

We asked our local primary schools for photos of their Year 6 classes before they make the leap to 'big school' in 2025.

We printed the photos in the paper – and now here they are for our online audience.

Bishop Loveday C of E Primary School

Bishop Loveday C of E Primary School Photo: Submitted

Hill View Primary School.

Hill View Primary School. Photo: Submitted

Hill View Primary School

Hill View Primary School Photo: Submitted

Hanwell Fields Community School (Roe Deer Class).

Hanwell Fields Community School (Roe Deer Class). Photo: Submitted

