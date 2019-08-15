The results are in

In Pictures: Banbury area students celebrate A level success

From Kingham to Bloxham and from Middleton Cheney to Banbury it was a great day for Banburyshire students.

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words, and on A Level results day that sentiment could not be more apt. Take a look at some of the very happy students celebrating today as they begin the next chapter in their lives. Well done to all students across the region.

Sibford School twins Charlotte and Emily Kirk celebrating their results with head, Toby Spence.
Head of sixth form at Kingham Hill, Helena Berkeley with students
Chenderit School's Rosie Pinder and Katie Smallwood
Tudor Hall students from l-r, Maud, Poppy, Kitty and Lizzie
