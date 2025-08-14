Impressive A Level results at Chenderit School

The staff and governors at Chenderit School congratulate each of our Year 13 students on a set of A Level results that they can be proud of.

Chris Billings, Headteacher, said: “We are so happy for our Year 13 cohort who have achieved results which embody our ethos of “aim high, work hard and be kind”. These results are the gateway to some wonderful destinations for our young people.

"The outcomes are a testament to their hard work, dedication and resilience. We have enjoyed celebrating with our students this morning and we wish them all every success in their next steps”.

Holly Millan, Head of Sixth Form, added: “We are all extremely excited for our Year 13 students as they embark on their next steps post-18; their commitment to learning, both academically and personally, has led to their great results and has put them in an excellent position as they move forwards into their adult lives.

Nervous students awaiting their A Level results

"This year, over 71% of our students have gained entry to their first-choice university, with 25% of students having gained places at incredibly competitive institutions such as those in the Russell Group. We also have several students who are embarking on competitive apprenticeships with a variety of employers over the coming months and we wish each of our students’ success as they embark on their future plans”.

We wish to highlight the following students’ achievements in particular:

Alfie Smith has achieved A*A*A*A and will be reading History and Politics at Cambridge

Chloe Edwards has achieved A*AAA

Chenderit students look forward to incredible destinations, including Cambridge University and the RAF

Grace Broady Bennett has achieved A*A*AA

Lottie Proffitt has achieved A*AAA

Charlie Cubit O’Neill has achieved A*AA

Maggie Gosling has achieved A*AA

Rebecca Kusinu D*D*B

The entire staff and Governors at Chenderit School congratulate each and every Year 13 students and wish them well for their future.