'I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished' - Headteacher near Banbury retires after 11 years

A secondary school headteacher near Banbury has retired from her position after 11 years of dedicated service.

Jane Cartwright, headteacher of Chenderit School, will retire at the end of term on August 31 after spending 36 years working in education around Banbury.

Mrs Cartwright began her career in education at The Warriner School where she worked from 1988 until 2001.

From there, she moved to Banbury School (Wykham Park Academy) from 2001 to 2013 before joining the staff at Chenderit School.

Mrs Jayne Cartwright has retired as headteacher at Chenderit School after 11 years of service.

The governing body of Chenderit School has praised the teacher for her success in transforming the school during her leadership.

Ms Sophie Wilson, chair of the governing body, said: “We are deeply thankful for Mrs Cartwright’s visionary leadership and tireless efforts over the years.”

"Her legacy will leave a lasting impact on the school and its community. We wish her a well-deserved and fulfilling retirement.”

During her time at the school, Mrs Cartwright is praised for achieving excellent academic results and creating an inclusive school environment that gives each student the opportunity to ‘aim high, work hard, and be nice’.

She was also praised for building the school’s new £1.2 million maths block, organising extracurricular opportunities and school trips, and securing two positive Ofsted reports.

Mrs Cartwright said: “Leading Chenderit has been one of the greatest privileges and honours of my life.

“I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together. Our students, staff, and the entire school community, over 36 years, have continually inspired me with their support, dedication and passion.

"As I step into retirement, I am confident that Chenderit will continue to flourish and achieve even greater heights under the leadership of Mr Billings, who takes up his post on September 1.

“I wish the whole Chenderit family continued success.”