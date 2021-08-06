Hook Norton Primary school has launched an architectural challenge taking people on a hunt around the village of Hook Norton.

Looking for something fun to do locally this summer? Enjoy supporting local charities? This might interest you!

“The Hook Norton Architectural Challenge” asks participants to identify over 80 interesting photos from around the village. A curious chimney, hidden stain glass window or 200 year old quirky plaque on the side of an old wall.

Packs can be purchased now from Hook Norton Village Shop, the library and the Hook Norton Brewery for just £5. Entries close on September 17. There are prizes of £25 and £75 to be won.

Enjoy a walk around Hook Norton village and maybe end it with a slice of cake, coffee and a meet and greet with the Shire Horses at the brewery.