Homebuilding company donates educational books to Banbury primary school

The We Can Build books will teach Dashwood Primary School children about the construction industry.

The book, named ‘We Can Build’, was written by graduates of the Barratt Homes’ ASPIRE Programme and donated by the homebuilders to Dashwood Primary School to give the students a basic introduction of the various professions in the homebuilding industry.

Aimed at younger pupils, the book shows readers the basic building blocks of the many professions required in the industry and hopes to inspire the next generation of architects, engineers, and site managers.

Annelise Gooch, acting vice principal at Dashwood Banbury Academy, said: "We are committed to teaching our pupils about careers and what opportunities there are for their future. We focus on 21st-century skills, and that there will be careers in the future that we do not know about yet.

"We teach our children to "dream big" and have high aspirations for themselves, and by providing varied opportunities to learn about future career possibilities, we hope that they will have a successful career in an area that interests them.

"We are looking forward to working with Barratt Homes and the ASPIRE Programme in the future to deliver sessions for our pupils to introduce them to all elements of construction."

Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: "We are really proud of our ASPIRE graduates for producing such an amazing book.

