Homebuilder’s donation boosts literacy support for Oxfordshire children

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has donated £1,500 to Assisted Reading for Children in Oxfordshire (ARCh) to support its mission to help as many children as possible develop a lifelong love of reading.

ARCh is an award-winning charity established in 2008, which works tirelessly to recruit, train and support dedicated reading helpers who provide one-to-one personalised reading support to children aged five to 11.

The organisation has a growing network of volunteers around the county, working in over 100 primary schools to support over 600 pupils each week. According to ARCh, around 20% of children leave primary school with a reading level below expected, and it’s the charity’s mission to improve the lives and the future life prospects of children across Oxfordshire.

Elaine Adams, Joint Founder of Assisted Reading for Children in Oxfordshire, said: “We were delighted to hear we had been awarded the donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes, it will enable us to recruit and train more dedicated volunteers to support even more Oxfordshire children.”

Elaine Adams from Assisted Reading for Children in Oxfordshire

The developer’s donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Elaine added: “This generous donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme displays their genuine interest in supporting and helping the communities where they build homes.”

Campbell Gregg, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We are honoured to support Assisted Reading for Children in Oxfordshire its ongoing mission to improve the school experience for students across Oxfordshire.

“We hope our donation enables the organisation to continue its valuable work, ensuring that children in the local area can benefit from the fantastic educational support from its dedicated volunteers.”

For information on how to support the charity, visit the website at Assisted Reading for Children in Oxfordshire.

For information about any of the housebuilder’s developments in the county, visit the websites at David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.