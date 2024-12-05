Headteacher's 'critical impact' on school praised by Ofsted

An Oxfordshire school has ‘changed for the better’ since the arrival of a headteacher who has had a ‘critical impact’, according to its latest Ofsted report.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aureus School, Didcot, has been awarded ‘Good’ across the board following a recent inspection which highlighted the improvements which have taken place since its previous 2022 report which rated it as ‘requiring improvement.’

“Leaders and staff share the same high ambitions for pupils, who understand what is expected of them. Academic standards have risen, particularly for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Adults know pupils and families well, which enables them to act in their best interests,” the recent report says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finding the school was ‘good’ in the four key areas of education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management, the inspections no longer result in a one-word summary.

Students benefit from high ambition at Aureus School.

Headteacher Kirsty Rogers said its publication was a ‘significant milestone’ for the school, a member of the GLF Schools Multi-Academy Trust, which first opened in 2017 and currently has 475 students aged from 11 to 16-years-old.

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement which reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, students and their families. Our journey has been guided by a commitment to inclusive education, ensuring that all students are supported to achieve greatness. I am proud of how our community has embraced this challenge with resilience and determination,” she said.

Alongside thanking the Aureus team and the wider school community, Ms Rogers also thanked the GLF Trust Support Team for its work since she started in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through a clear and focused approach, with useful support from the trust, there are now consistent routines in place that help pupils learn vital knowledge in a planned, logical way,” the inspectors noted.

The report also highlighted the above average number of students who have English as a second language and the high levels of ‘pupil mobility.’

“Classrooms are typically calm and purposeful. Most pupils understand the importance of working hard and behaving well,” it says.

Chair of the School’s Standards Board, Louise Sinfield, said: “This truly demonstrates the impact of the strong leadership and focus on improving standards for all students at Aureus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trust Chief Executive Officer Julian Drinkall said: “I am delighted that the recent Ofsted inspection recognises the rapid improvement that Aureus School has made since July 2023, and am grateful to the whole Aureus community for their unrelenting efforts to achieve such a positive impact in such a short space of time.”

The report concludes: “Opportunities to learn about university and apprenticeship options are helping raise pupils’ aspirations. More widely, pupils benefit from personal, social, health education that is planned meticulously and is responsive to their needs.”