Have your say on proposals for children with special educational needs and disabilities in Oxfordshire

Residents are being invited to contribute to two consultations on plans to develop a more inclusive approach to supporting children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Oxfordshire.

Oxfordshire County Council’s proposals include making more high quality SEND education available closer to home, reducing reliance on out of county provision, and improving educational outcomes for children through closer partnerships between the council and schools.

The council and its partners are also seeking views on a draft Local Area SEND Strategy to develop high quality services across education, health, and social care to support children and young people and their families.

The two consultations are interlinked and will run together between Monday January 10 and Thursday 10 March 10 2022. Residents can respond to both at: letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk/SEND-2022.

Councillor Liz Brighouse, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Education and Youth Services, said: “In Oxfordshire, organisations that work with children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities have a shared ambition that our county will be a place where every young person has the opportunity to become everything they want to be.”

The council and its partners are seeking views on:

- Developing a ‘continuum’ (a broad range) of provision to meet the requirements of children and young people with SEND.

- Ensuring good physical and mental health and wellbeing.

- Improving post-16 education, learning, employment and training to prepare young people for adulthood.

- Supporting an education system where parents and carers have confidence that their children's needs will be understood and met in their local school.

- Offering a range of specialist learning provisions for some young people who have a high level of need.

- Making every effort to use effectively and efficiently all the resources available to young people.

Cllr Liz Brighouse added: “We want children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities to receive the very best support at the right time for them.

"We want them to be able to access suitable education and to achieve their potential by being well prepared for a fulfilling, healthy adult life. That is why I’m encouraging as many residents as possible to participate in these consultations to help us make the right decisions and choices.”

