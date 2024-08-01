Happy and outgoing student who goes above and beyond is presented with award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A happy and outgoing student who goes above and beyond to help others has been named the third winner of an award which honours the memory of a popular Kenilworth woman

Eleanor Flude, from Banbury, has been presented with the Bev Clucas Award, which recognises an outstanding student at Royal Leamington Spa College who displays the values of happiness, hard work and selflessness.

The award is named after Bev Clucas, who passed away three years ago and was a finance manager for Kenilworth business Leisure Concepts, which sponsors the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The college is part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group) and the award was presented at this year’s WCG Student Awards ceremony held at Warwick Trident College.

Eleanor Flude (centre) is presented with the award

Eleanor, age 17, is the first female student to complete the Level 3 BTEC Esports course at the college and has been praised by her tutors for always giving 100 per cent, both in the classroom and when supporting with out of curriculum activities and events.

She said: “I’m extremely happy to receive this award. Bev Clucas was clearly an amazing person, so the fact that people think I have some of her qualities means a lot to me.

“I’ve really enjoyed studying Esports at the college. I’ve learnt a lot about the industry and Ben Perry has been a great tutor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Esports is a very male-dominated industry, so I’m also very proud to be the first female to complete the course. My dream is to go into the Esports industry, but I also have aspirations to help people and make a positive impact on the lives of others.”

Leisure Concepts is a leading consultancy with over 25 years’ experience in the Hospitality, Leisure and Retail fields. Mandy Scaysbrook, of Leisure Concepts, worked with Bev and was one of those who presented the award.

She said: “Bev is still very much missed, so presenting this award in her honour is a nice way to come together to remember her while also recognising a student which demonstrates her qualities.

“We were very pleased to present this year’s award to Eleanor. From hearing more about her, she has some fantastic qualities and is clearly a very worthy recipient. We wish her the very best for university and in her future career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Perry, Course Leader for Visual Arts and Performance at WCG, said: “Eleanor is constantly focused on her work and is so determined to do well at college, in her next steps in Higher Education and her career in the esports industry.

“She's kind, friendly, helpful, and goes above and beyond when helping others. She’s also always keen to help with any out of curriculum activities and events and is a real inspiration to her classmates and teachers alike.

“We would like to congratulate her on being presented with the 2024 Bev Clucas Award.”

To find out more about studying at WCG visit www.wcg.ac.uk/study