Girls from Banbury school inspire local primary pupils at challenge day
The newly trained girl STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) ambassadors at Futures Institute hosted pupils from Dashwood Primary and Harriers Banbury Academy at the recent challenge day.
Ambassador from the Engineering Trust at Futures Institute, Julia Bond, spoke with the visiting pupils before setting them off in the challenge workshop.
The primary school pupils were tasked with building a boat that was able to hold weights while floating in water.
They were guided through the challenge by the STEM girls from Futures, who were able to share their knowledge.
Head student Nadini Jayalath Arambage, 14, said: “The event was inspired by feedback from our student voice survey.
“Overall, the whole day was really successful. We bonded well as a group and were able to speak to some of the primary girls to encourage them to want to do engineering in the future.
“I was happy to be able to take part in the event and to show the girls this side of STEM."
Katy Cawley said: “STEM learning at Aspirations is a powerful way to bring our core values to life.
“This event, led entirely by our newly trained Girl STEM Ambassadors, is a fantastic example of what happens when students are empowered to lead and inspire.
“Our students built self-worth through leadership and mentoring and created a strong sense of belonging for all of the girls in the room.
“Most importantly, they discovered their purpose as role models, using their skills to take meaningful action."
