Get creepy at Castle Quay

Banbury's Castle Quay is inviting families to join them for a variety of free fearsome fun activities this half term at their Wicked Halloween Workshops

Workshops, on Monday 28 to Thursday October 31, will be held at The Imagination Station, located opposite Tiger at Castle Quay.

Castle Quay

Between 10am and 3pm on Monday 28, kids can join JD Cruz to make their own haunting Halloween decorations on the hour, every hour.

On Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30, Fizz Pop Science will be in the centre to help children make their own slime at workshops starting every 1/2hr from 10am to 1pm.

JD Cruz is back between 10am and 3pm on Thursday 31, to help children print their very own Halloween T-Shirt at workshops starting on the hour. Customers are asked to please ensure that children bring their own white polyester T-Shirt to participate in this activity.

These workshops are just one of a series of seasonal activities planned for The Imagination Station throughout the year that are designed to engage and inspire creativity in children.

Rebecca Deeley, retail liaison manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre said, “When half term and Halloween collide, it makes perfect sense to host some spooktacular events to keep the little ones entertained, so we’re looking forward to welcoming families to Castle Quay to enjoy all the free activities we have in store!”

For Halloween Castle Quay will host the Beasty Bootique at The Imagination Station where little ones can enjoy terrifying transformations with a team of fearsome face painters.

The event takes place on Saturday, October 26 between 11am and 4pm.