GCSE success for Chenderit School students

Students at Chenderit School are celebrating excellent grades in today’s GCSE results. Chris Billings, Headteacher, said: “The atmosphere in school this morning has been so positive as our students, who have done extremely well, collected their results. We are all really proud of their achievements which are a testament to their hard work, dedication and resilience.

We look forward to our students now being able to go on to their destinations of choice and, whatever our students choose to do next, we wish them success. On behalf of all staff and governors, I would like to congratulate each of our Year 11 students on their successes this year.”

Students have achieved top grades in a wide range of subjects, demonstrating that their hard work has been recognised and rewarded. Many students have met or exceeded their demanding targets and are rightly proud of what they have achieved. 83% achieved a standard pass in English and 78% achieved a standard pass in maths. Overall, 74% of students achieved a standard pass in English and maths combined, with 69% of students achieving 5 or more standard passes. Following these wonderful results, Chenderit School is delighted to see high numbers of students joining the excellent sixth form in September.

The following students’ achievements deserve a special mention:

Students hard work rewarded with great results

Sam Sellick achieved 7 grade 9’s and 1 grade 8

Kaiya Tustian achieved 4 grade 9’s, 4 grade 8’s and 1 grade 7

Will Harding achieved 4 grade 9’s and 5 grade 8’s. Will was one of the top performing students for GCSE Drama in the country and has received a special commendation from the examination board for his incredible result.

Amber Dolan achieved 2 grade 9’s, 2 grade 8’s and 2 grade 7’s

Jot Saran achieved 2 grade 9’s, 3 grade 8’s and 3 grade 7’s

Mrs Sophie Wilson, Chair of Governors, added: “To have seen Chenderit students so happy with their results this morning has been heart-warming. We congratulate each and every one of our Y11 students, commend our staff for all they have contributed to these positive outcomes and thank our parent body for their unwavering support.”