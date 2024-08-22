GCSE success at North Oxfordshire Academy

Amelia celebrates her results

Year 11 students at North Oxfordshire Academy in Banbury are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.

This year, 63% of students achieved a grade four or above in both English and maths, with almost half (49%) achieving grade 5 or above in both subjects.

A number of students also achieved some of the very top grades, including:

· Bartosz Piatkowski, who achieved eight grade 9s;

George and Bart celebrate their results

· Molly Sun, who achieved six grade 9s and one grade 8;

· George Boland, who achieved five grade 9s and two grade 8s;

· Sean Johnstone, who achieved four grade 9s and three grade 8s;

· Amelia Litwinowicz, who achieved three grade 9s and three grade 8s.

This follows on from the success of last week’s A Level results which saw students secure places at a number of prestigious Russell Group institutions. Come autumn, students are set to study a diverse range of university courses, from Biomedical Science to Architecture and Design.

With these GCSE grades under their belts, many of the school’s students will now be preparing to join the academy’s Sixth Form in September to continue their studies.

Commenting on students’ achievements, Ellie Jacobs, Principal at North Oxfordshire Academy, said:

“Many congratulations to all our students celebrating their GCSE results today. Across the year group, there have been some brilliant achievements and I hope that students can feel proud of their hard work and dedication. I would also like to thank staff who have worked tremendously hard to ensure that our young people get the grades they deserve. As students prepare to take their next steps, I wish them the very best of luck for what I’m sure will be bright and promising futures.”