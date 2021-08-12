Lewis Harris and Liam Goss

In a year where exams were cancelled, and grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam

boards, Chenderit School say it is delighted that students are now able to celebrate their outstanding achievements which are a reflection of their hard work during an unprecedented period.

Lottie Reid achieved grade 9s in all of her GCSE subjects. She is staying at Chenderit Sixth Form to study chemistry, physics and maths and said: “I am feeling very shocked and very happy. The hard work has paid off. Thank you to all staff.”

Finn Burton

Chloe Howe also did very well in her GCSEs and will attend Chenderit Sixth Form to study biology, chemistry and PE next year. She said: “I’m really happy. I did a lot better than I was expecting, especially in art. I even beat my sister! Miss Cramb and Ms Godfrey have been amazing. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Olivia Quick performed brilliantly in her GCSEs and is off to London to study drama and dance at Redbridge Drama Centre. She said: “I’m really happy and I’m relieved. Thank you to all of the staff - I’m really going to miss you. I’ve been helped with exams and life itself at our school. Thank you so much.”

Mubashir Hussain achieved a fantastic set of GCSE results. He will begin A-levels in government and politics, history and business studies at Chenderit Sixth Form next month. He said: “I was so nervous but now I’m thrilled and overjoyed. A weight has been lifted. Thank you so much to my subject teachers and tutor. It wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

Lewis Harris and Liam Goss also did very well in their GCSEs and are both off to study at Velocity, Oxford City’s football Academy.

Mubashir Hussain picking up his results

Lewis said: “I wasn’t expecting these results. All of the staff helped through both lockdowns. It’s all down to them.”

Liam seconded these sentiments: “I’m over the moon. Staff have been so supportive through the lockdowns, helping us online and then in class.”

Finn Burton is going to Chenderit sixth form. He did well in his GCSEs and said: “I’m actually shocked that I managed to do so well. I’m going to study photography, media and either food or English. Thank you to all of the staff for putting up with me; I’m appreciative of their efforts.”

Luca Stopps did well in his GCSEs. He is going to study at the United Kingdom Sailing Academy in Cowes on the Isle of Wight. He said: “I’m very happy. I want to thank everyone for all the support I have received.”

Luca Stopps

And there were many other similar success stories this morning at Chenderit School.

Headteacher, Jane Cartwright, said: “Our Year 11 students have shown themselves to be more resilient, more adaptable and stronger, both academically and personally, than ever before.

"This particular cohort have been a fabulous, hardworking and determined group who engaged fully with their teachers both in school and via remote learning and undertook the various assessments that were required of them this year.

"At every stage this year, we took the decision to maintain our planned curriculum, and switch to live lessons immediately once school closures were announced in January.

Lottie Reid, Chloe Howe, and Olivia Quick

"Once we were able to reopen fully, we put in place a full programme of end-of-year assessments which means students can be confident that they have demonstrated what they know, understand and can do just as students in any usual year have done.

"Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress and we are confident that our Year 11 students are now well-equipped to be able to thrive here at Chenderit Sixth Form, which is where the majority will continue with their studies, or elsewhere.