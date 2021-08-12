Year 11 students at North Oxfordshire Academy picking up their GCSE results

Today students at North Oxfordshire Academy are celebrating the awarding of GCSE grades and looking ahead to taking their next steps in education.

This year, as with A Levels, GCSEs were awarded following Teacher Assessed Grades (TAGs) due to the cancellation of external examinations.

The school said this morning was an excellent opportunity to congratulate students for their hard work and perseverance in the face of disruption caused by the pandemic.

For one Year 11 student at the academy, Jess, today is particularly notable as, alongside enjoying a good set of GCSE awards she is also celebrating her birthday.

Standout individual successes at the school include:

Emilia, who was awarded nine Grade 9s;

David, who was awarded six Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and a Distinction* in Engineering;

Michal, who was awarded six Grade 9s, one Grade 8, one Grade 7 and a Distinction* in Engineering.

All three students will be taking up their place at the academy’s Sixth Form this autumn, where they will be studying Maths and science-based subjects at A-level.

Commenting on students’ achievements, Alison Merrills, principal at North Oxfordshire Academy said: "I’d like to congratulate all of our students who are celebrating their results today.

"Maintaining their focus in what has been a hugely challenging 18 months, our students have seen their hard work pay off with this excellent set of qualifications. They should all be very proud of their efforts.

"I would also like to thank all our staff and parents for the ongoing support and guidance they have given to our Year 11s.