GCSE results 2025: A celebration of success at The Warriner School

A busy morning. Photo: The Warriner School

We are incredibly proud of our GCSE students for achieving an outstanding set of results this year. Two-thirds of our students secured a pass in both English and Maths, reflecting their hard work and determination. In Science, over a quarter of students achieved the highest grades across all disciplines—an exceptional accomplishment that highlights their dedication and passion for learning.

Mrs Sharon Nicholls, Head of School, commented: "These results reflect the students' commitment to their learning and will now open the door to the various pathways in their next steps on their academic journey."

Looking ahead, many of our students will be continuing their studies at The Warriner Sixth Form, where they will pursue A Levels in a wide range of subjects. We also say goodbye and good luck to those students who are moving on to other sixth forms, colleges, and apprenticeships. We wish them all the very best in their future endeavours and look forward to hearing about their continued success.

Congratulations once again to all our students, staff, and families who supported this journey. Your achievements are truly inspiring!