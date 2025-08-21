Futures Institute celebrates GCSE success and student achievements

Teacher and student on GCSE results day

Futures Institute is proud to celebrate the achievements of its students as they receive their GCSE results. This year’s results reflect the resilience, dedication, and hard work of students, staff and families.

Principal, Julia Ingham, said: “We are incredibly proud of all of our students today. The results are a testament not only to their academic ability but to their commitment and perseverance. These achievements represent years of effort and we are delighted to see our young people taking their next steps confidently.”

The Futures Institute continues to focus on innovative, student-centred learning and equipping young people with the skills and knowledge needed for their future careers. This year’s GCSE outcomes show strong progress across a range of subjects, with individual success stories highlighting the diverse strength of the student body.

Today is a celebration for the whole school community. Some stand out performances came from Jamie Griffin and Liam Vokins who achieved Grades 7-9 in all their subjects, with Jamie Griffin achieving 5 Grade 9’s.

Students celebrate exam success on GCSE results day.

Jacob Wright and Robert Minns also had particularly strong performances across the board. Thanks goes to all the teaching and support staff for their dedication, and also acknowledge the families who have supported students through their learning journey.

As students look ahead to sixth form, college, apprenticeships and further opportunities, Futures Institute remains committed to guiding them through their personal and academic development.

Futures Institute are not just celebrating results - they are shaping futures.