News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

Fun and games to enjoy at a Healthy Brain event in Banbury this weekend

There are fun and games to enjoy at a Healthy Brain event which will fascinate all the family this weekend.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:12 GMT
A giant inflatable brain which will be at the Love Your Brain drop in at Castle Quay on SundayA giant inflatable brain which will be at the Love Your Brain drop in at Castle Quay on Sunday
A giant inflatable brain which will be at the Love Your Brain drop in at Castle Quay on Sunday

Love Your Brain is organised by Oxford Medical School and takes place on Sunday, February 4, from 11am-1pm in Castle Quay Community Space in Banbury.

It is a free, drop-in event on keeping your brain healthy and includes creative activities for all ages. Children may take their creations home.

“One of the experts there will be our wonderful Prof Gabriele De Luca www.ndcn.ox.ac.uk/team/gabriele-de-luca who will give some short talks all about how to keep your brain healthy,” said University of Oxford Research Associate Sally Frampton.

Most Popular
Prof Gabriele DeLuca, Professor of Clinical Neurology and Experimental Neuropathology, Honorary Consultant Neurologist, and Director of Clinical Neurosciences Undergraduate Education at the University of OxfordProf Gabriele DeLuca, Professor of Clinical Neurology and Experimental Neuropathology, Honorary Consultant Neurologist, and Director of Clinical Neurosciences Undergraduate Education at the University of Oxford
Prof Gabriele DeLuca, Professor of Clinical Neurology and Experimental Neuropathology, Honorary Consultant Neurologist, and Director of Clinical Neurosciences Undergraduate Education at the University of Oxford

“We’ll have science-based artist Lizzie Burns origamipulse.com/about-us/ helping people to create beautiful origami – a simple and healthy activity to get the brain ticking. We’ll have lots of craft and colouring activities for youngsters to enjoy while learning about the brain. And finally, we’ll have our team of fabulous healthcare professionals, doctors, and nurses, on hand to answer questions.”

Related topics:Banbury