Fun and games to enjoy at a Healthy Brain event in Banbury this weekend

A giant inflatable brain which will be at the Love Your Brain drop in at Castle Quay on Sunday

Love Your Brain is organised by Oxford Medical School and takes place on Sunday, February 4, from 11am-1pm in Castle Quay Community Space in Banbury.

It is a free, drop-in event on keeping your brain healthy and includes creative activities for all ages. Children may take their creations home.

“One of the experts there will be our wonderful Prof Gabriele De Luca www.ndcn.ox.ac.uk/team/gabriele-de-luca who will give some short talks all about how to keep your brain healthy,” said University of Oxford Research Associate Sally Frampton.

Prof Gabriele DeLuca, Professor of Clinical Neurology and Experimental Neuropathology, Honorary Consultant Neurologist, and Director of Clinical Neurosciences Undergraduate Education at the University of Oxford