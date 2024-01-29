Fun and games to enjoy at a Healthy Brain event in Banbury this weekend
Love Your Brain is organised by Oxford Medical School and takes place on Sunday, February 4, from 11am-1pm in Castle Quay Community Space in Banbury.
It is a free, drop-in event on keeping your brain healthy and includes creative activities for all ages. Children may take their creations home.
“One of the experts there will be our wonderful Prof Gabriele De Luca www.ndcn.ox.ac.uk/team/gabriele-de-luca who will give some short talks all about how to keep your brain healthy,” said University of Oxford Research Associate Sally Frampton.
“We’ll have science-based artist Lizzie Burns origamipulse.com/about-us/ helping people to create beautiful origami – a simple and healthy activity to get the brain ticking. We’ll have lots of craft and colouring activities for youngsters to enjoy while learning about the brain. And finally, we’ll have our team of fabulous healthcare professionals, doctors, and nurses, on hand to answer questions.”