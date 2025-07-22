From Charles I through wars and industrial revolution, Banburyshire primary school celebrates 400 years

From Charles I through wars and industrial revolution, Sibford Gower primary school has educated children, and this summer celebrates its 400th anniversary.

A big community party took place before the end of term bringing together teachers, governors, past and present pupils and village residents on one of the hottest days of the year.

Cold drinks and ice creams helped keep everyone cool and a brave teacher entertained the crowds by volunteering for a sponge-throwing game.

The event offered something for everyone with performances, activities and community involvement. Story Corner, led by actress and local resident, Lynne Farleigh, was a highlight for many younger visitors.

The pupils and teachers today - 400 years after Sibford Gower primary school was established

Nic Durant’s expert face painting added colour and smiles across the field and the engaging historical display—carefully curated by Keith and Maureen Hicks – shared fascinating stories from the school’s long history.

Music and singing added to the lively atmosphere. Local band Glass Half Full provided the soundtrack to the afternoon while the Sibford Belles and the school’s KS2 choir delivered charming vocal performances.

Visitors enjoyed stalls and competitions. The raffle was especially popular, with a wide range of generously donated prizes including a sightseeing flight, theatre tickets, hampers, yoga sessions and more.

The pupils’ creativity was on full display in the impressive exhibitions of artwork.

One of the earliest school photos of Sibford Gower Endowed Primary School

To round off the afternoon, a beautiful anniversary cake, generously baked and decorated by parent Mrs Cringle, was shared – a fitting end to a day that celebrated tradition and togetherness.

“Events like these remind us of the strength of our school community and the value of coming together. Sincere thanks go to everyone who helped bring the event to life—from organisers and volunteers to performers, stallholders and all who attended,” said head teacher Jane O’Sullivan.

In a milestone few institutions ever reach, Sibford Gower Endowed Primary School is one of the oldest schools in the country.

With an original date stone of 1623, the school has been at the heart of the community for four centuries, educating generations of children through wars, industrial revolutions, social change and technological innovation, from the first days of King Charles I’s reign to the digital age.

Lottie Gibson, Chair of the Sibford Gower Endowed Primary School PTA, welcomes guests to the 400th anniversary event

In 2015, the school became an academy, joining the Warriner Multi-Academy Trust. The schools work closely together for the benefit of all children, while valuing and retaining the individual character of each school.

To celebrate this landmark year, a number of celebratory events is planned over the coming months, including the birthday party and collaborative art projects involving all pupils.

Mrs O’Sullivan, said: “Our school is a very special place: happy and welcoming and at the heart of a very supportive community. While reaching our 400th birthday is an extraordinary achievement, this celebration is not just about the past — it’s about recognising the people who continue to shape our school’s story today, including our wonderful children, their families and our talented staff.”

Among the archival displays of historic photographs and documents reflecting the history of the school, was a range of handwritten headteacher log books going back to the 1800s.

Trixie, one of Sibford Gower primary school's youngest pupils, is given a piece of birthday cake by baker Mrs Cringle and Fred Inns

“As Sibford Gower Endowed Primary School steps proudly into our fifth century, its mission remains constant: to nurture curiosity, kindness, and a lifelong love of learning in every child,” said Mrs O’Sullivan.