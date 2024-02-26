Free introduction to foraging event planned for Banbury town park next month
and live on Freeview channel 276
The foraging morning will be run by Lizzy Farmer of Tellus Mater. Ms Farmer runs foraging courses across the region and was invited to guide a group of participants by Tara Lever who runs the Banbury MentalHealthMates walks. It will be the third session Ms Farmer has run, and takes place on Saturday, March 16 from 10am – 1pm meeting at Spiceball Park rear car park, OX162AY.
“Foraging is a wonderful way to encourage people to get outside. It is simple stuff at base level and safe to do with common sense, a good book and some basic knowledge of plant and fungi identification,” she said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I hope all attendees will leave inspired to go off on their own foraging journeys. The interest has been awesome.”
Ms Farmer’s courses are usually paid for but this occasion is free for everyone, to include those on limited income.
"Everyone should be able to access learning. I believe this so much I am setting up 'Immercia In Nature' charity to access funding for more ability to deliver these events.
“We are launching the charity officially at Cool Contours, Warden Hill Farm, Chipping Warden in the form of Immercia In Nature Art Exhibition, an exhibition dedicated to local people and local artists to showcase our beautiful wildlife and countryside.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I am going after big funding to allow me to do more of what the foraging session with Tara’s Mental Health Mates is about - mental health, nature and immersing people into it as a way of aiding well-being.”