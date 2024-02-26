Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The foraging morning will be run by Lizzy Farmer of Tellus Mater. Ms Farmer runs foraging courses across the region and was invited to guide a group of participants by Tara Lever who runs the Banbury MentalHealthMates walks. It will be the third session Ms Farmer has run, and takes place on Saturday, March 16 from 10am – 1pm meeting at Spiceball Park rear car park, OX162AY.

“Foraging is a wonderful way to encourage people to get outside. It is simple stuff at base level and safe to do with common sense, a good book and some basic knowledge of plant and fungi identification,” she said.

“I hope all attendees will leave inspired to go off on their own foraging journeys. The interest has been awesome.”

Lizzy Farmer will be running a free foraging course in Spiceball Park on March 16

Ms Farmer’s courses are usually paid for but this occasion is free for everyone, to include those on limited income.

"Everyone should be able to access learning. I believe this so much I am setting up 'Immercia In Nature' charity to access funding for more ability to deliver these events.

“We are launching the charity officially at Cool Contours, Warden Hill Farm, Chipping Warden in the form of Immercia In Nature Art Exhibition, an exhibition dedicated to local people and local artists to showcase our beautiful wildlife and countryside.

