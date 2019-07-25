Free advice for parents and kids preparing for secondary school

A grant from Banbury Town Council has enabled a charity to offer free talks to parents and their children making the big step to secondary school for a third year.

Standing in the Gap is a mental health charity set up in Banbury to help children manage BIG emotions. The talk, 'Preparing your Child for Secondary School', has been running for two years now and 100 per cent of parents who have attended have said they would recommend it.

First day at school can be a worrying time for children and their parents

Year 6 students have been equally responsive to the talks saying it helped them “feel better prepared” and “less anxious about the move to secondary school."

The next talk will take place on Saturday, July 27 in the Waitrose community room on the Southam Road between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

To book onto this free talk visit www.sitgap.org. Come and meet the charity's Mental Elf, who can make complicated mental health concepts easy to understand.

Standing in the Gap also runs workshops called Managing the Wibbles and Wobbles of Anxiety. These are for any primary aged child and their parent who feels they would benefit from more information and some great techniques.

Book a free place via the website www.sitgap.org.

If you would like to support this worthwhile charity, helping children in Banbury to manage BIG emotions please donate via the website www.sitgap.org or text SITG5 to 70085 to

donate £5 or SITG10 to 70085 to donate £10.

For more information email info@sitgap.org.