Former teacher near Banbury banned from teaching after sending 'sexually motivated' messages to pupils

A former teacher near Banbury has been banned from teaching after sending inappropriate and 'sexually motivated' messages to pupils.

Karl Smith was told by a professional conduct panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) in June this year that his "actions had many of the hallmarks of someone in the early stages of pursuing inappropriate sexual relationships with pupils".

Mr Smith was employed as the head of computing at the Warriner School in Bloxham from September 2018.

During that time, he sent private messages to a girl known at the hearing as 'Pupil B', which the panel concluded were 'sexually motivated' - something Mr Smith denied.

The Warriner School said it took swift action as soon as the matter was brought to its attention.

Concerns about his behaviour were raised in November 2022 and the school began its own investigation and suspended Mr Smith.

Following a disciplinary hearing on January 11, 2023, The Warriner School made a referral to the TRA on February 21, 2023, which resulted in the disciplinary hearing.

In one of the messages to Pupil B, Mr Smith talks about keeping chocolates back as a reward for hard work, adding: “You are very nice though, so that works in your favour… Maybe I'm just a sucker for a pretty face.”

In another message at 11.17pm at night, Mr Smith wrote “Sleep well missy x”.

Mr Smith said: “I saw her as a little sister, and as such the conversations we had were similar to the sorts of conversations one might have in that situation. There was never any sexual intent behind any of the messages, only a desire to help a young person make a good start in life."

The panel disagreed and said Mr Smith was an experienced teacher who had been advised previously about his 'professional boundaries, including physical space around pupils'.

The panel also heard that Mr Smith told another pupil, Pupil D, that “it’s good it’s non-school uniform day, now people can see how beautiful you really are”.

In conclusion, the panel said: "None of the above evidence included actions which on their own could be said to be inherently or explicitly sexual in their nature. However, the panel could not ignore the totality of the evidential picture before it.

"Mr Smith’s actions had many of the hallmarks of someone in the early stages of pursuing inappropriate sexual relationships with pupils. In the absence of any credible alternative explanation from Mr Smith or being available from the evidence itself for these actions, the panel was satisfied that it was more likely than not that Mr Smith’s conduct was sexually motivated."

The panel concluded that a prohibition order will be placed on Mr Smith, adding: "This means that Mr Karl Smith is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

"Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Smith shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach."

A spokesperson for The Warriner School said: "The trust and school takes all safeguarding extremely seriously, with the safety of our students our priority.

"As soon as this was brought to our attention, we took swift action, seeking and following the advice of the local authority designated officer for safeguarding and the police.

As is recorded in the TRA professional conduct panel hearing, we began our own investigation and Mr Smith was suspended whilst this was undertaken.

"Following the disciplinary hearing on January 11, 2023, the school made a referral to the TRA on February 21, 2023, which resulted in the panel hearing. The school has engaged with the TRA process throughout."