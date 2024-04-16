Former Banbury Guardian journalist publishes children's adventure book 20 years after leaving the newsroom

Author Euan McCall who has published his first children's adventure book, The Swan Island Boy

Euan McCall joined the paper in the early 2000s and spent several years covering a huge variety of news stories from crime to village fetes. Now, with a family of his own, he has turned his hand to writing for children.

His first book, The Swan Island Boy – a page-turning adventure for nine to 12-year-olds - draws on inspiration from Banbury and Brackley and local landmarks such as Spiceball Leisure Centre, People’s Park, St James’s Lake, Brackley and the old Banbury Guardian offices in North Bar. It was published at the end of March and is on sale online and in many bookshops.

"It is based in a town like Banbury and features the 'Grandbury Guardian' with a few other features that have links with the area,” said Euan.

"It really helped working for the newspaper all those years ago, where I got to meet all sorts of interesting characters, reporters and became familiar with the town.

“I have really enjoyed the challenge of writing for young people and I think they’ll like the book.”

The adventure tells the story of Raymond, who witnesses a harrowing sight no child should ever see: an environmental catastrophe that wreaks havoc on his town, its people and the local wildlife.

The disaster leaves deep scars and draws the attention of powerful, sinister forces intent on burying the truth. To escape their clutches, Raymond is forced to flee, ultimately finding refuge on a secluded island in the middle of a lake in his town. There, he spends five long years in hiding, surviving in isolation, haunted by fear and loneliness.However, a life in perpetual hiding is not sustainable. Raymond finds himself at a crossroads: should he continue to flee, or stand and fight? The arrival of a new friend and the assistance of a resourceful reporter tip the scales.

Euan McCall's children's book - The Swan Island Boy - is an adventure for children from nine to 12 years

Together, they embolden Raymond to confront the truth, to embark on a daring mission to rescue his kidnapped parents and to seek justice against those responsible for the disaster. It’s a tale of courage, resilience and the power of truth in the face of overwhelming adversity.

"I liked the idea of a caper – a cat-and-mouse story where a teenager has to be resourceful and survive against all odds. Raymond is a real underdog in the story. I also thought that environmental themes might appeal to young people at the moment. And I’ve tried to add some pace and humour to the book,” said Euan.

Mr McCall’s training at the Banbury Guardian took place when he was in his early 20s.

"Stories I did included anything from judging the largest marrow competition to dressing up as Santa for seven hours for a Christmas feature,” he said.

His articles were published locally, regionally and nationally. However after failing shorthand - a key journalistic exam, writing at 100 words per minute – 17 times, he changed direction and has since worked happily as a careers adviser in schools, colleges and universities.

Raised in the Midlands near his beloved Coventry City FC, Euan now lives with his wife and two children near Banbury.