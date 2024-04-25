Former A-level art students return to school near Banbury to host exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The exhibition, titled 'Decade', will be on display at Chenderit School’s award-winning Heseltine Gallery until May 22.

It was created by 17 artists who were previously students at the school and focuses on the different creative career paths they have taken since graduating.

One of the aims of the exhibition is to inform current art students at the school about the many different careers that exist within the creative industries and inspire them.

For Chenderit's Jane Cartwright, the exhibition is particularly poignant, as it marks ten years since she was appointed headteacher.

She said: “As I look back at the last ten years, I am proud of what Team Chenderit has achieved and of the strong foundation that we have provided for all the young people in our community.

"Reading about the experiences of these exhibiting artists, and particularly their experiences of our school, is a reminder of the ambition, strength and warmth of our community. Teachers spend a lot of their time preparing students for their future, but we seldom have the privilege of seeing what that future looks like for each individual.”

Also in his role for the past decade is head of art Tom Christy, who is curating the exhibition. He said: “It has been so great to get back in touch with previous students who have gone on to enjoy such success within the creative industries.

"I am grateful to all these artists for helping to remind me just what a privilege this job can be.”