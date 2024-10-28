First-of-a-kind SEND provision officially opens, supporting children across South Warwickshire

The Dovecote, a new Specialist Resourced Provision based at Shipston-on-Stour Primary School, has officially opened its doors today (25th October 2024) as part of a unique offering to children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) in the south Warwickshire area.

The provision will deliver specialist support for up to eight children with complex communication and interaction needs, including those with autism, over an initial two-year period.

Local families have been welcomed into the new provision today for an open afternoon. They had the opportunity to meet the specialist staff and to explore the setting which has been specifically designed to help children to regulate and make progress in a safe and calm environment.

It has been championed by The Stour Federation Multi Academy Trust, in collaboration with Warwickshire County Council, to improve educational outcomes and social opportunities for children with SEND – an offer which has been lacking locally to date.

Christian Hilton (CEO), Katy Lamb (teacher) & Glyn Roberts (Head Teacher) - (photo by Chris Roberts/Widerview Visual Media)

Places will be managed by the Warwickshire High Needs Panel and are available for children up to Year 4 with an Education Health Care Plan (EHCP), with children being supported to develop self-regulation skills and increased independence.

The official launch of the trailblazing Dovecote setting is one of many ways that the growing Trust is demonstrating its commitment to belonging and inclusivity for all children, alongside the promise of delivering an exceptional education.

Lisa Pang, Trust SENDCo for The Stour Federation, said:

“After years of campaigning, hard work and collaboration, we are delighted to have officially launched The Dovecote for children in our local south Warwickshire area. We know first-hand how much this high-quality provision is needed, so that children can really thrive within their education setting.”

Christian Hilton, Chief Executive of The Stour Federation, said:

“The Dovecote will help ensure every child feels supported and valued, by receiving specialised resources and care needed to fulfil their potential.

“We are exceptionally proud of the new centre and to be offering this trailblazing provision which is the first-of-its-kind for our South Warwickshire area. We hope that it will pave the way for increased high-quality support for all children both within our schools and Trust, and across other local south Warwickshire schools.”